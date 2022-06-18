Bumping Along

“There are definitely different challenges and some nerves that are coming up with having a second child,” the pregnant reality TV alum told Us of her second pregnancy. “It’s going to be a big adjustment for all of us. I mean, we are moving Gunner out of his room into a different room. There’s going to be a baby waking up throughout the night, hoping it doesn’t wake Gunner up. This time, [even with my] pregnancy — I don’t get to rest and sleep when the baby does. I have a toddler to wake up with, take care of and I’m going to have the baby. So it’s going to be a big juggling act.”