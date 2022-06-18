Top 5

Stories

Pregnancies

‘The Hills’ Alum Heidi Montag’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child’s Arrival: Pregnancy Pics

By
Pregnancy Progress Heidi Montag Baby Bump Album Ahead 2nd Child Birth
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announce they are expecting their second child in this exclusive photo shoot.  John Chapple/MEGA
4
1 / 4
podcast

Bumping Along

“There are definitely different challenges and some nerves that are coming up with having a second child,” the pregnant reality TV alum told Us of her second pregnancy. “It’s going to be a big adjustment for all of us. I mean, we are moving Gunner out of his room into a different room. There’s going to be a baby waking up throughout the night, hoping it doesn’t wake Gunner up. This time, [even with my] pregnancy — I don’t get to rest and sleep when the baby does. I have a toddler to wake up with, take care of and I’m going to have the baby. So it’s going to be a big juggling act.”

Back to top