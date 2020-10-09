Exclusive

Pregnant Jade Roper Stuns in Maternity Pics as She Prepares for 3rd Baby With Tanner Tolbert

By
Pregnant Jade Roper Wears Wings in Stunning Maternity Shoot Ahead of 3rd Child
 Tiffany Allen Photography
4
3 / 4
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Stunning Silhouette

Roper cradled her bare stomach while wearing heels.

Back to top