Pregnancies

Pregnant Kaitlynn Carter’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Photos

By
Pregnant Kaitlynn Carter's Baby Bump Album Black and White Bump
Kaitlynn Carter Courtesy of Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram
11
11 / 11
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Black-and-White Bump

Carter sported a sweater set in an August 2021 selfie.

Back to top