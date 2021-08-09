Pregnancies Pregnant Kaitlynn Carter’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Photos By Riley Cardoza August 9, 2021 Courtesy of Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram 9 8 / 9 Mirror, Mirror Carter showed her bump in a “super cute little knit set” in August 2021 via Instagram Stories. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News