Pregnancies Pregnant Kaitlynn Carter’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Photos By Riley Cardoza 8 hours ago Courtesy of Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram 9 7 / 9 Sweet Ceremony Carter dressed up her bump in “wedding day flare” in August 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News