Pregnancies

Pregnant Katharine McPhee Cradles Baby Bump on Walk Ahead of 1st Child With David Foster: Pics

By
Pregnant Katharine McPhee Cradles Baby Bump on Walk Ahead of 1st Child With David Foster
 Rachpoot/MEGA
5
5 / 5
podcast
Flash_600x338

On the Move

McPhee walked with her hand pressed to her stomach.

Back to top