Pregnancies

Pregnant Katharine McPhee’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With David Foster

By
Pregnant Katharine McPhee's Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With David Foster
Katharine McPhee. Courtesy of Katharine McPhee/Instagram
5
4 / 5
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Blue Bump

McPhee captioned her December 2020 selfie with blue heart emojis.

Back to top