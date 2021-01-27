Pregnancies Pregnant Katharine McPhee’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With David Foster By Riley Cardoza January 27, 2021 Courtesy of Katharine McPhee/Instagram 7 1 / 7 Loving Leopard McPhee covered her stomach in an animal-print dress in January 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News