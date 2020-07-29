Pregnancies Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Growing Baby Bump at Beach With Orlando Bloom, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner: Pics By Riley Cardoza July 29, 2020 MRM/MEGA 10 4 / 10 Maternity Fashion Perry cradled her budding belly. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jena Rose and Casper Magico Shine in New ‘Forever Yours’ Music Video Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Photos Through the Years Will Have You Rooting for Him Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News