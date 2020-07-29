Pregnancies

Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Growing Baby Bump at Beach With Orlando Bloom, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner: Pics

Taking a Seat

The American Idol judge leaned forward in her lawn chair.

