Pregnancies Pregnant Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Reveal Sex of 1st Child Together, His 3rd: Party Photos By Riley Cardoza September 19, 2020 Courtesy Brittany Cartwright/Instagram 11 6 / 11 Bump Watch Kent raised her arms in celebration and revealed barely a hint of pregnancy curves. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News