Pregnancies

Pregnant Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Reveal Sex of 1st Child Together, His 3rd: Party Photos

By
Pregnant Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Reveal Sex of 1st Child Together, His 3rd
 Courtesy Kristen Doute/Instagram
11
5 / 11
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Surprise!

Doute captured the moment when Kent saw the pink parachute.

Back to top