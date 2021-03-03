Pregnancies Vanderpump Rules’ Pregnant Lala Kent Stuns in Nude Maternity Shoot Photos: ‘Mom’ By Riley Cardoza March 3, 2021 Koury Angelo 4 2 / 4 Mom and Dad Kent posed in a bump-hugging black dress while Emmett cradled her growing belly from behind. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story Kendall Jenner’s Clearing Skincare Routine Includes This Cult-Favorite Serum More News