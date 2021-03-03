Pregnancies

Vanderpump Rules’ Pregnant Lala Kent Stuns in Nude Maternity Shoot Photos: ‘Mom’

By
Pregnant Lala Kent Stuns in Nude Maternity Shoot Photos
 Koury Angelo
4
2 / 4
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Mom and Dad

Kent posed in a bump-hugging black dress while Emmett cradled her growing belly from behind. 

Back to top