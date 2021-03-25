Pregnancies

Inside Pregnant Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Hawaii Babymoon Ahead of Twins’ Births: Photos

By
Sandy Shot Inside Pregnant Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Hawaii Babymoon Ahead of Twins Births
 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram
12
7 / 12
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Sandy Shots

“Babymoon March 2021,” she wrote in the sand, mimicking a tradition from their nuptials.

Back to top