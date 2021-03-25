Pregnancies

Inside Pregnant Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Hawaii Babymoon Ahead of Twins’ Births: Photos

By
Sweet Stay Inside Pregnant Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Hawaii Babymoon Ahead of Twins Births
 Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram
12
11 / 12
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Sweet Stay

The couple returned to the hotel they stayed at for their wedding.

Back to top