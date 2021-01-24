Almost Halfway

Burnham shared a sweet note to her twins on an Instagram account set up for the babies. “Happy 17 weeks to us!” she captioned a pic of her growing bump. “I got to see you two at the doctors yesterday & you are both 6oz or as the baby apps say, the size of a pomegranate. They also told me you are starting to practice breathing already! Little overachievers. So proud. I realized this week that based on the average time twins spend in the belly, we’ll be halfway to meeting you next week! I can’t believe it! I better start getting ready for you to make your debut! Your big sister has started to realize that you’re in my belly this week and she loves giving you kisses and saying hi. You three are going to be the best of friends. I can’t wait to see you all together! Love you so much! Xo Mom.”