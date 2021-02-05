Pregnancies

Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming Twins: Pregnancy Pics

By
Arie Luyendyk Jr. Helps Pregnant Lauren Burnham Put Shoes On
 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram
23
22 / 23
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Helping Hand

Luyendyk Jr. helped his wife put her shoes on in a February 2021 mirror selfie.

Back to top