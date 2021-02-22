On the Move

Burnham shared a 21-week update on her babies’ Instagram account on February 21. “21 weeks my little endives 🥬🥬! this week you two have started moving a ton!” she captioned a photo that showed her wearing a pale purple slip dress. “I missed that feeling after your big sister was born, so i’ve been soaking in all this time with you while you’re still in my belly. it’s pretty amazing that i can tell which one of you is moving. i always know if i feel it on my left, that’s baby boy & on the right, baby girl. your dad & i have had fun trying to get to know your personalities a little that way. alessi was just as i expected her to be when she arrived based off of how she was in the womb. i’m expecting it will be that way w/ the two of you too. this week was the first week i was able to see you in 3D…baby boy, you seem to share a lot of alessi’s features & baby girl, you were hiding your face, so maybe next time! that’s pretty much it for this week! love you!”