Pregnancies Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming Twins: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram 76 76 / 76 So Stretched The pregnant star joked that her shirt was “doing work” in a March 2021 mirror selfie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News