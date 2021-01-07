Pregnancies

Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming Twins: Pregnancy Pics

By
Pregnant Lauren Burnham Shows Baby Bump Progress
 Courtesy Lauren Burnham Luyendyk/Instagram
6
6 / 6
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

Time Flies

Burnham gushed in January 2021 that her twins are “growing so fast.”

Back to top