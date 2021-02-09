Pregnancies Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming Twins: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza February 9, 2021 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram 28 26 / 28 Twin Time Burnham held twins in her February 2021 Instagram Story, writing, “Kind of freaking out a little lol.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News