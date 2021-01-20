Pregnancies

Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming Twins: Pregnancy Pics

By
Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming Twins: Pregnancy Pics
 Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram
15
14 / 15
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Wearing White

Burnham put on her wedding dress as part of the couple’s “anniversary tradition” in January 2021.

Back to top