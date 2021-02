25 Weeks

“Pregnancy is amazing,” Bushnell captioned a current mirror selfie. “Reminder to not compare yourself to others. Everyone looks different. I have compared myself to friends who are about as far along as me or have been pregnant before and worried that maybe my belly or baby was too big for my gestation and for it being my first. But I have to remind myself everyone is different. Everyone’s bodies are different and every baby is different, but all are so beautiful!”