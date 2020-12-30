Pregnancies ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Pregnancy Pics By Dory Jackson December 30, 2020 Julia Cox 5 5 / 5 Happy Holidays Lane kissed his wife’s head and cradled her baby bump in a sweet December 2020 Instagram shot. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News