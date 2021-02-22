Pregnancies

‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
25 Weeks! Why Pregnant Lauren Bushnell Worried Her Belly Was ‘Too Big'
 Courtesy of Lauren Bushnell/Instagram
26
21 / 26
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Looking Back

“I think I was maybe eight weeks here,” the mom-to-be captioned a throwback photo in February 2021.

Back to top