Pregnancies

‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
25 Weeks! Why Pregnant Lauren Bushnell Worried Her Belly Was ‘Too Big'
 Courtesy of Lauren Bushnell/Instagram
26
25 / 26
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Puffing Pillows

Bushnell made her bed while wearing gray pajamas in a February 2021 Instagram video.

Back to top