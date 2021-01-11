Pregnancies Pregnant Morgan Stewart’s Husband Jordan McGraw Surprises Her With Pandemic Baby Shower: Pics By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Morgan Stewart/Instagram 3 1 / 3 Wearing White The E! personality’s sandals added a pop of color to her maternity outfit. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News