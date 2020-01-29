Birth Control

The following year, she said her and her twin’s podcast: “I look at my sister and my sister is the best form of birth control ever made. I look at her, and I get exhausted, and I’m like, ‘How can I have a kid right now in my life?’ I’m just in a different place in my life. I’m in a different place today than I was a year ago, than I was three years ago, five years ago, and one day I do want to be a mom. But that’s just not right now. I’ll admit, I am not craving it. My ovaries and I, we’re not craving babies.”