Counting Her Blessings

Nikki gushed about her changing body in April 2020, writing that her baby bump makes her “smile everyday.” The Total Bellas star added, “Goodness, when I feel my baby kick or move, I don’t care how many pounds I have gained, or skin changes I have or pain. That feeling is unlike anything I have ever experienced. The love is already greater than any other! Excited for the rest of this journey called the miracle of life.”