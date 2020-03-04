Long List

The Dancing With the Stars alum described her pregnancy symptoms in her March 2020 Instagram Story, saying, “Look at all my grays, can you see them? I know you can get your hair dyed when you’re pregnant, but do you see this? I feel like I’m losing my hair. I’m freaking out. That’s bad. I maybe need to dye my hair now. … Look at all the brown marks I’m getting on my upper lip with hormones. I kind of would get this in the summertime but now being pregnant and going hiking, even when I use sunscreen … I’m more sensitive. All for you my love. All for you.”