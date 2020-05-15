Real Talk

“I don’t even know what Artem’s beliefs are with kids,” Nikki said during a May 2020 Total Bellas episode, explaining why she felt relieved about her negative pregnancy test. “That would freak me out. All of a sudden I’m gonna have a baby with this guy and I don’t even know his values on raising a kid?”

The reality star added, “I love Artem to death, but why would I want to be pregnant? My companies need my attention 24/7, which is already difficult. And then podcasts, the YouTube channel and a wine tour — like, there’s a lot of things I need to check off my list.”