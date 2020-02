The Beginning

After finding out she had polycystic ovary syndrome, Nikki thought she would “need help” conceiving and discussed freezing her eggs. Because of that, she had “two nights straight” of unprotected sex with her fiance. “By the way, I love it because [I got pregnant] at Brie and Bryan’s house, but whatever,” she told her sister on a February 2020 episode of “The Bellas Podcast.” “It was while we were staying with you guys.”