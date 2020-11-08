Pregnancies Pregnant Sadie Robertson Reveals Sex of 1st Child With Husband Christian Huff: Photos By Riley Cardoza November 7, 2020 Courtesy Rebecca Robertson Loflin/Instagram 5 5 / 5 Happy Snap The couple posed with her sister Rebecca and nephew Zac after being sprayed with pink paint. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good! We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News