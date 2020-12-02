Pregnancies

Sadie Robertson’s Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 1st Child: Baby Bump Album

By
Sadie Robertson's Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 1st Child: Baby Bump Album
 Jayda Iye
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

Beach Bump

She gazed down at her 17-week bump in a striped one-piece in November 2020.

Back to top