Pregnancies Sadie Robertson’s Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 1st Child: Baby Bump Album By Riley Cardoza December 2, 2020 Jayda Iye 5 2 / 5 Beach Bump She gazed down at her 17-week bump in a striped one-piece in November 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Black Friday Bonanza: 31 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can’t Miss on Amazon Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News