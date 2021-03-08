Pregnancies

Sadie Robertson’s Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 1st Child: Baby Bump Album

By
Perfect Pairs Sadie Robertson Pregnancy Pics Ahead 1st Child Joint Baby Shower
 Courtesy Sadie Robertson Huff/Instagram
25
23 / 25
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Perfect Pairs

Robertson proudly held her dog while her friend Laney Rene held her newborn daughter in February 2021.

Back to top