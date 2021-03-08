Pregnancies Sadie Robertson’s Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 1st Child: Baby Bump Album By Riley Cardoza March 8, 2021 Courtesy of Sadie Robertson/Instagram 25 24 / 25 Surprise Robertson is “literally shook” every time she passes a mirror, she wrote on her March 2021 Instagram Story. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story Kendall Jenner’s Clearing Skincare Routine Includes This Cult-Favorite Serum More News