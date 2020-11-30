Pregnancies Scheana Shay’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Brock Davies: Pregnancy Album By Riley Cardoza November 30, 2020 Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram 7 3 / 7 12 Weeks The pregnant star posed in a black sports bra and matching leggings that same month. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Black Friday Bonanza: 31 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can’t Miss on Amazon Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News