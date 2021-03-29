Pregnancies Scheana Shay’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Brock Davies: Pregnancy Album By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram 80 80 / 80 36 Weeks Shay showed her bump progress in a March 2021 Instagram Story selfie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News