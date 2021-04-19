Pregnancies

Scheana Shay’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Brock Davies: Pregnancy Album

By
Pregnant Scheana Shay Shows Baby Bump Progress at 39-Week Appointment
 Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram
88
86 / 88
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

39 Weeks

Shay documented an April 2021 appointment via Instagram.

Back to top