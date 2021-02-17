Pregnancies Scheana Shay’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Brock Davies: Pregnancy Album By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy Scheana Shay/Instagram 45 43 / 45 Boat Ride The couple went whale watching later that day. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News