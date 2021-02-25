Pregnancies Scheana Shay’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Brock Davies: Pregnancy Album By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram 51 51 / 51 Crop Top “Time to see @minischeana,” Shay captioned a February 2021 Instagram Story selfie at her doctor’s office. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News