Pregnancies Scheana Shay’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Brock Davies: Pregnancy Album By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy Scheana Shay/Instagram 72 71 / 72 Dancing Queen Shay showed her “cat hair”-covered bump in March 2021, writing, “Dancing queen.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Spring Is Near! These 5 Products Will Help You Transition Your Beauty Routine Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News