9-Month Bikini Bump! See Pump Rules' Scheana Shay’s Pregnancy Pics

Pregnancies Scheana Shay’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Brock Davies: Pregnancy Album By Riley Cardoza March 30, 2021 Courtesy of Instagram/Scheana Shay 81 81 / 81 Happy and Hydrated In March 2021, Shay shared a selfie while sporting a bathing suit at nine months pregnant. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News