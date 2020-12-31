Pregnancies

Scheana Shay’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Brock Davies: Pregnancy Album

By
Pregnant Scheana Shay Shows Bare Bump at Ultrasound Appointment
 Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram
18
17 / 18
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

Sonogram Shot

Shay smiled from behind her mask during a December 2020 ultrasound appointment.

Back to top