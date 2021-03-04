Pregnancies Inside Pregnant Scheana Shay’s Baby Shower With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars By Riley Cardoza March 4, 2021 Teddie Hart Photography 11 2 / 11 Too Cute “A magical day,” Madix gushed via Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History Kendall Jenner’s Clearing Skincare Routine Includes This Cult-Favorite Serum More News