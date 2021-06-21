Pregnancies Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics By Riley Cardoza June 21, 2021 Courtesy of Shawn Johnson/Instagram 55 55 / 55 Bright Bump Johnson rocked a neon sports bra and matching leggings in a June 2021 Instagram Story video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Our 21 Absolute Favorite Prime Day Deals: Sandals, Slippers and Sneakers Our 23 Absolute Favorite Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare and Beauty Deals for 2021 Prime Deal: Kris Jenner Gifted This Foot Massager to All of Her Daughters More News