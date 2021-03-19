Pregnancies Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Courtesy Shawn Johnson/Instagram 18 18 / 18 Bumping in Blue The couple posed on their staircase in a March 2021 Instagram photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Spring Is Near! These 5 Products Will Help You Transition Your Beauty Routine Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News