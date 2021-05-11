Pregnancies

Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics

By
Pregnant Shawn Johnson: I’ve ‘Officially Started the Hands-on-Back Pose' Crafty Cutie
 Courtesy of Shawn Johnson/Instagram
36
32 / 36
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Crafty Cutie

She and Drew enjoyed a “half-naked sidewalk chalk session” in May 2021.

Back to top