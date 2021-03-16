Pregnancies Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics By Riley Cardoza March 16, 2021 Courtesy of Shawn Johnson/Instagram 17 17 / 17 Cute Comparison “I have a basketball just popping out,” the pregnant star joked in March 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Still Together? Inside Their Relationship Drama Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News