Pregnancies

Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics

By
Pregnant Shawn Johnson East Baby Bump Album
 Courtesy of Shawn Johnson/Instagram
40
40 / 40
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Cute Kicks

Johnson shared an Instagram Story video of her son moving in May 2021.

Back to top